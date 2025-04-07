Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $807,878,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,610,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,899,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,772 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

