COSOL Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:COS)

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
COSOL Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.
About COSOL
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSOL
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- New Tariffs May Bring Liberation to These 3 Steel Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.