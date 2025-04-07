Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE SABA opened at $8.29 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
