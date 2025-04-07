Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE SABA opened at $8.29 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

