Certior Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 50,026 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

