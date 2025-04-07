7,370 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $131.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.