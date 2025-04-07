Aristides Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

