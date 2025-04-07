Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,667,000. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 147,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

