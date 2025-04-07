Certior Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. FS Credit Opportunities comprises approximately 1.6% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.10 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

