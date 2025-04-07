Certior Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $80.73 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

