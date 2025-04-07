Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $57,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 654,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,940,000 after buying an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1,116.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 324,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after buying an additional 298,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $78.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

