Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 856.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

