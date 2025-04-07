Sepio Capital LP Sells 65 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $451.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.23 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

