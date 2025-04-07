Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of VCR opened at $300.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7716 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

