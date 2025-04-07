Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Raised by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,895,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.90 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

