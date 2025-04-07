Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

