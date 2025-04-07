Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after acquiring an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 154,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.66 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

