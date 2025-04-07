Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,174 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $37,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.18 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.