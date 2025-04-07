Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,208,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CSL opened at $326.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.60 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

