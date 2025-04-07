Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 595 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF comprises 0.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,067,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $77.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.