Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 1,383 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $157.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

