ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ExlService by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,419,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ExlService by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

