Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,066 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 79,022 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.