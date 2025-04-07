Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,490 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $77,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $115.48 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

