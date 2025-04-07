Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

