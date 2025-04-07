Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 92,675 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,675 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $36,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,024,000 after buying an additional 10,219,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,500,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

AAAU stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

