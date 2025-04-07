Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,540,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

