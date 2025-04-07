Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 328,085 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 150,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

