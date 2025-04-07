Cerity Partners LLC Buys 37,344 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $105,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,458,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,668,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $156.94 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

