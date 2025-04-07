Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

