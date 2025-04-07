Cerity Partners LLC Has $119.01 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,433,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276,981 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $119,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

