Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359,609 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

