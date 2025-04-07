Round Hill Asset Management Trims Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after buying an additional 1,510,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 989.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 611,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 555,709 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 298,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 181,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.