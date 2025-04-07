Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 173.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 86.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $531,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 6.1 %

ACI Worldwide Profile

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

