Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.28 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

