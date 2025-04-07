Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFLR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 656,404 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 662,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 172,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

