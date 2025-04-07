Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 779 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

