Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 995.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.