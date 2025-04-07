Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 16,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,841.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,841.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

