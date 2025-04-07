Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 247.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $107.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

