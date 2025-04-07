The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000.

NYSE:GRX opened at $9.58 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 235,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,545.60. This represents a 1.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,925,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,547.19. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,872 shares of company stock worth $433,263 over the last three months.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

