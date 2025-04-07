Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $805,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

KEYS stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

