Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 14,362 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $158,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $629,197,000. Amundi raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,788,000 after purchasing an additional 91,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $196.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.44. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

