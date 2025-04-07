Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Post were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

