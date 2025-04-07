Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $146,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.