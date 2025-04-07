Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $134.37 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in MSCI by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $507.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.46 and its 200-day moving average is $588.66. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.31.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

