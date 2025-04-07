Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

