Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $29.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.