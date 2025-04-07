Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,838 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.89 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

