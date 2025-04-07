Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD):

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Corp to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$82.00.

3/18/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$89.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

3/4/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$70.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.24. The stock has a market cap of C$46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 1-year low of C$65.95 and a 1-year high of C$85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

