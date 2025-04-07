Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 17,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 48,915 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,244,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.